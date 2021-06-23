Ixcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,197,981 coins. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.