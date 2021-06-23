Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

APO opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

