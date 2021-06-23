Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

