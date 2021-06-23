ARS Investment Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

