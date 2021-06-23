Advisor OS LLC Acquires 3,311 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

