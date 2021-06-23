Advisor OS LLC Purchases 445 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $204.50 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

