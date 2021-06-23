Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $339.03 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock valued at $673,497,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

