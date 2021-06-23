Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

