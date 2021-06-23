Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,161 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

