Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $135,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.43 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

