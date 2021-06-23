KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,093 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

