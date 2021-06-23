KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

