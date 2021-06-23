Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New $856,000 Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Harsco by 867.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

