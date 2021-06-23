Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OGN opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

