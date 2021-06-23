Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,635 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.