Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.