Digiwage Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $52,811.51 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

