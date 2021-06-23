Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

