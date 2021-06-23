ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 457.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 716.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

HTEC stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24.

