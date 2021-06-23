Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.