LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.