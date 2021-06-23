2,093 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.