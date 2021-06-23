Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.