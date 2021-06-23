Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $142,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.