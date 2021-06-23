Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FSM. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.