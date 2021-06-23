ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $9,091,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 181.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ScanSource by 687.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

