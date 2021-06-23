Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

