ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

