BTRS (BTRS) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BTRS to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% BTRS Competitors -22.74% -3.60% 4.16%

This is a summary of current recommendations for BTRS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 BTRS Competitors 319 1369 2180 73 2.51

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.11%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A -$4.45 million -20.78 BTRS Competitors $2.11 billion $203.70 million 24.33

BTRS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTRS rivals beat BTRS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

