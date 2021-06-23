Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

