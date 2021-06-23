Geode Capital Management LLC Has $131.29 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $131,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $253,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $965,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.