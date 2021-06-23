Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Up 6.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 8,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 437,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

