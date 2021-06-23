CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading Down 0.8%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 3,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

