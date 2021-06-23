FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Up 4.4%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 63,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 90,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth $9,684,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

