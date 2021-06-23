Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 12th

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 million, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Dividend History for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.