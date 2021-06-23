Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 12th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $226.41 million, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.