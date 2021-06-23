iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.