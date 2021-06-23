Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 474,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

RY opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

