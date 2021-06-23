Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

