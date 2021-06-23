Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

