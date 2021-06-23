Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The AZEK by 61.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

