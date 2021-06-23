Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

