Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

WDC stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

