Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

