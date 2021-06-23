4,372 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

