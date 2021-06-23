Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

