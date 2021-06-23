Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $491,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $21,022,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $24,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 131,099 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

