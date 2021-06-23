Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,252 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $189,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

