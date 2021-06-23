Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $196.34 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Edison International worth $196,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,651,000 after purchasing an additional 280,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

