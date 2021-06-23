LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,604 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $392.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

