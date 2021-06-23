Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4,846.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

